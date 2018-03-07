BIZTECH
US milk prices fall to lowest level in years | Money Talks
Milk prices in the US have been declining over the past three years. And for some dairy farmers, the outlook for this year isn't any better. Last month, a farmers' co-operative sent out another disappointing forecast to its members. And that mail also included a list of mental health services, following the suicide of a dairy farmer this year. For more on this William Denselow joins us from New York.
March 7, 2018
