March 7, 2018
Xi Jinping eyes steady growth and grip on power | Money Talks
China's annual gathering of lawmakers is often described as a rubber stamp parliamentary session for Communist Party decisions. It's highly unlikely that the 3,000 delegates will oppose President Xi Jinping's plans. The world's second largest economy says it's committed to what it calls a 'new-era', defined by high-quality and sustainable growth. Laila Humairah has more.
