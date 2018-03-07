March 7, 2018
Greece Minority Schools: Turkish minority schools make slow strides
An MP for Greece's ruling Syriza party says the government is taking steps towards improving education for the Turkish Muslim minority. Under the Lausanne Treaty, Turks were given the right to run their own schools in the region of Western Thrace. But community leaders have long complained their facilities are over-crowded and under-funded as Caitlin McGee reports from Xanthi.
