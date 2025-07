Jared Kushner-Qatar fallout

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is under scrutiny for his alleged role in the GCC’s blockade of Qatar. Kushner’s firm reportedly sought a loan from Doha to bail out his family’s New York office building. And soon after the royal family shot the request down, the US government decided to back the Saudi-led embargo on the Gulf nation. Shoaib Hasan reports.