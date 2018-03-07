March 7, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
FIFA World Cup Countdown: Russia marks 100 days until World Cup in Moscow
In just under one hundred days, Russia will face Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the World Cup. The hosts have marked the occasion in Moscow with a concert for some of the 17-thousand volunteers who will make sure the tournament runs smoothly. And the message was loud and clear - Russia is ready. But as Lucy Taylor reports, there are concerns ahead of the kick-off.
FIFA World Cup Countdown: Russia marks 100 days until World Cup in Moscow
Explore