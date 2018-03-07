Will South Sudanese war criminals face justice?

A UN report identifies senior military officials behind atrocities against civilians in South Sudan. What will happen to those accused? Guests Akshaya Kumar, Deputy UN Director at Human Rights Watch Ateny Wek Ateny, South Sudan’s presidential spokesman Mading Ngor, journalist and host of ‘Fixing South Sudan’ Goi Jooyul Yol, opposition member of the South Sudan Peace Negotiation team