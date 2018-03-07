The Dawn Of Super Heroes in London | Exhibitions | Showcase

Do you know Batman from Ironman; or Avengers from the Justice League? While they might all be freedom fighters who wear fancy costumes, they're from two completely different comic book 'universes'. The world of superheroes is split between Marvel and DC. And now, DC has taken a giant leap from the page into a place many might not expect to find these caped crusaders - The The O2 at North Greenwich in London. Belle Donati went to find out more.