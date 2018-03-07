WORLD
1 MIN READ
Italy Elections 2018: A country politically divided
Italy is set to enter an era of political uncertainty where far-right groups could have significant control. The ruling centre-left Democratic Party lost, as a populist wave saw a large portion of voters cast their ballots for once fringe movements. The likely leaders will be the anti-establishment Five Star Movement party, led by 31-year-old leader Luigi Di Maio and a centre-right coalition hobbled together by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Sandra Gathman reports.
March 7, 2018
