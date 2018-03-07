Saudi Arabia-UK Relations: Saudi Crown Prince begins three-day visit to UK

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman has arrived in the UK for a high profile visit. It is part of a concerted effort by Riyadh to promote its reform programme and seek foreign investment. Saudi-UK ties are close and go back many years, but the trip has attracted a lot of criticism over Saudi's human rights record and its controversial involvement in the war in Yemen. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.