March 8, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Britain cautions Russia over spy’s poisoning
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned Russia of new sanctions if the Kremlin is found to be behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy. The Russian embassy in the UK says the allegations come from a “script of yet another anti-Russian campaign”. What does this mean for the relationship between Moscow and London? Guests Annie Machon, former intelligence officer MI5
Britain cautions Russia over spy’s poisoning
Explore