March 8, 2018
Conveying political protests through pottery | Political Art | Showcase
In the United Kingdom pottery has traditionally been used to mark historical moments like royal weddings and coronations, but today, English ceramic artists have begun using their art as a form of protest. Using their skills to turn ordinary clay into visual forms of political protest, pottery created in these stores are challenging everything from Brexit to Donald Trump.
