BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Trump's economic adviser quits over tariffs | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump is facing growing opposition from some of America's largest trade partners over his plan to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. And the resignation of his top economic advisor, Gary Cohn, shows there is also plenty of dissent within his camp. But, as Mobin Nasir reports, none of this looks like it is going to shake Trump's iron resolve. TRT World's Editor at Large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris for more insight on Cohn’s departure, and also on why the EU’s recent tough message to the UK over its plans to leave the bloc.
Trump's economic adviser quits over tariffs | Money Talks
March 9, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us