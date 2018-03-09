EU Defence

Closer defence ties between European Union countries - are participating nations taking steps towards an EU army? EU defence ministers have signed off on 17 joint military projects. It's part of a wider plan to develop a defence pact for EU countries. But are they treading on the territory of NATO? And where does it leave Britain? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.