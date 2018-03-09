March 9, 2018
WORLD
North Korea negotiations, Sierra Leone elections and listeria outbreak in South Africa
North Korea reportedly suggested that it’s willing to negotiate with the United States. Could Kim Jong-un be willing to give us his nuclear weapons? Who will Sierra Leone elect as its next president? And who’s responsible for South Africa’s listeria outbreak, which has become the largest in the world?
