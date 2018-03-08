March 8, 2018
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkish forces capture vital town of Jinderes
Back in Northern Syria, the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army have taken over the border town of Jindires It's part of Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch, which aims to eliminate the YPG from areas near its border. Turkey says the offensive, launched in January, will wrap up by May. Alaattin Kilic has more
