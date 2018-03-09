WORLD
In early March 2018 and without any warning, MBC, the Arab world's largest private broadcaster and one of the biggest broadcasters of Turkish television series in the Middle East, stopped airing Turkish programmes. The controversial move currently affects six Turkish series including dramas Vatanim Sensin - Wounded Love, and Noor. Globally, Turkey is the second highest exporter of TV series abroad, after the United States. The export of Turkish TV to the Middle East is currently valued at $20 million a year and the industry aims to reach a goal of two billion dollars in sales over the next five years. Showcase's Kerry Alexandra looks into how MBC's move could threaten that plan and how Turkey's strained relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE could have influenced the broadcaster's decision.
March 9, 2018
