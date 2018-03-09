BIZTECH
US may spare Canada and Mexico metals tariffs | Money Talks
Last week, US President Donald Trump fueled fears of a global trade war when he announced punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. But now, some top US officials say Canada and Mexico may be off the hook, but only if they give concessions in ongoing talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement. Meanwhile, America's major trade partners say they're ready to retaliate against US protectionist policies. Joining us for more insights into the ongoing fight over US tariffs, we talk to TRT World editor at large Craig Copetas, and David Madden, CMC Markets analyst.
March 9, 2018
