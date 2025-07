Meet Sweden's Super Moms

We've seen fictional super heroes in movies like The Dark Knight, The Avengers, and the recent box office hit Black Panther. But can these silver screen legends compare to heroes in the real world? A group of mothers in Sweden may offer a clue. They're known as the Night Watch Women - who patrol the icy streets of Stockholm in their mission to fight crime. Strait Talk correspondent Aadel Haleem joined forces