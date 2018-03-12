Felipe Calderon - One on One

Border walls, trade deals and drug wars – the six years since former Mexican President Felipe Calderon left office have seen the country change dramatically. Cartel murders number in the tens of thousands, corruption is widespread, and north of the border the Trump presidency could see the US and Mexico swap their lucrative NAFTA trade arrangements for thousands of miles of border wall. In this exclusive interview with TRT World’s Ghida Fakhry, Felipe Calderon talks Mexico’s place in the world, diplomacy in the era of Trump, and how the country should overcome its domestic issues.