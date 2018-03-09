Turkey's Border Mission: Turkish forces inch closer to taking Afrin city

The Turkish military, along with the Free Syrian Army, has captured three villages from the YPG in Syria's northern Afrin region. It's part of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, which aims to clear the terror group from the area. So far, 125 villages and 5 towns have been cleared. freed. Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan said troops will enter the centre of Afrin city very soon. Shamim Chowdhury reports from inside Afrin.