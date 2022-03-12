British luxury label Burberry has returned to the London catwalk with its first in-person fashion show in two years, presenting menswear and womenswear collections that celebrated British culture.

Following digital presentations in past seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci said on Friday he mixed different vibes for the autumn/winter 2022 lines, playing with the brand's classic camel trench looks.

"It was important for me to explore what it means to belong, how our roots influence our identity and how the power of community and togetherness is what truly brings meaning to the world," he said in a statement, also paying homage to London.

"The collection embodies an intangible essence that is Britishness, a unique fusion of honouring the beauty of the past, whilst also remaining focused on the future with thankfulness, hope and love."

READ MORE: Catwalk shows to return for London Fashion Week

Models wore trench coats with chain details, country-style outerwear, bodysuits, detailed checked skirts and twin sets paired with tight high platform boots.

The brand's classic check print in camel, red and black appeared on pleated dresses and skirts, while Tisci usedBurberry's equestrian knight design and oak leaf crest as prints or embellishments.

For the evening, he reimagined a trench coat as a strapless gown, offered frocks trimmed with feathers and black velvet shirts worn with long skirts and tuxedo jackets. Shiny metallics decorated some designs.

READ MORE:Burberry to stop using fur and burning unsold goods

Menswear featured puffer, aviator and tailored jackets, high-waisted trousers with corset-like laces, rugby shirts and jumpers with embellishments.

Some outfits had off-the-shoulder panels - in faux-fur, shearling or rib-knit. Accessories included baseball caps.