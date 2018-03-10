My Story: Massacre survivor Saranda Bogujevci tells her story

In 1999, Saranda Bogujevci's hometown in Kosovo was attacked by a Serb paramilitary unit. 16 members of her family were murdered. Saranda was shot more than a dozen times, but survived. She was taken to the UK for treatment, and was educated there. But she's returned home and is now a member of the opposition in Kosovo, fighting for a new beginning. This is her story.