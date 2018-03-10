March 10, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russian Spy Mystery: UK troops deployed to assist nerve agent probe
In the UK, almost 200 soldiers, including experts in chemical warfare are helping the investigation into the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter. With pressure mounting on the government to act, there's still no definitive proof about who was responsible for the attack which has left Sergei Skripal and his daughter in a critical condition. Sarah Morice reports.
Russian Spy Mystery: UK troops deployed to assist nerve agent probe
Explore