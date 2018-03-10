March 10, 2018
Is the Armed Forces Special Powers Act India's licence to kill Kashmiris?
Tensions flared in disputed Kashmir following the killings of four civilians by the Indian military. Locals and campaigners have repeated calls for the removal of AFSPA - the emergency law that allows Indian soldiers to search, kill and maim Kashmiris with impunity. Is India using AFSPA as a tool for systematic carnage in Kashmir?
