March 10, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cuba Post-Castro: Voters to choose new parliament on Sunday
Some eight million Cubans are preparing to vote on Sunday to elect a new parliament. It will pave the way for a new president, and the end of a Castro in charge of the Communist island. The transition in leadership is happening at a time when the island nation is struggling economically, while facing further pressure from the Trump administration. Ediz Tiyansan reports.
Cuba Post-Castro: Voters to choose new parliament on Sunday
Explore