Cuba Post-Castro: Voters to choose new parliament on Sunday

Cubans are going to the polls to elect a new parliament, the penultimate step towards the end of the Castro family's personal grip on the leadership of Cuba. Under Fidel and Raul Castro's socialist philosophy, the island nation has made significant social advances in some areas, but in others it's struggled to satisfy the people. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan is in Havana, and explains why Cubans continue to vote for the communist party.