CULTURE
4 MIN READ
'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire': Malinga aims to highlight African narrative
Disney anthology is an opportunity to combat stereotypes and bring African consumers more content that features people who are like them, says Ugandan filmmaker Raymond Malinga.
'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire': Malinga aims to highlight African narrative
Malinga, 32, who holds a degree in animation and visual effects from a university in Malaysia, started his company, Creatures Animation Studios, in 2015.
April 13, 2022

Ugandan film producer Raymond Malinga, whose work will feature in an upcoming Disney anthology of animated films from across Africa, hopes the project will bring African animation to the world.

"Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire", is a ten-part collection of short animations by producers from six African countries that is set to premiere on the Disney Plus streaming platform later this year.

Malinga, 32, is one of 14 film-makers from South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Kenya who are contributing to the anthology of sci-fi and fantasy stories set in Africa's future.

Oscar-winning film director Peter Ramsey is serving as executive producer on the project.

"The narrative in Africa has been, you switch on the news right now, I bet you it's (about) something bad that just happened," Malinga said at his studio in Kampala.

The positives get lost in the narrative, Malinga says, and this should change.

"For me (the anthology) is an opportunity to contribute to that conversation," he said.

Malinga, 32, who holds a degree in animation and visual effects from a university in Malaysia, started his company, Creatures Animation Studios, in 2015.

READ MORE: African cinema can create 20 million jobs, but there are problems

Showcased in Cannes, winning six awards

Their big break came in 2017 when their short animated film "A Kalabanda Ate My Homework" was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival and won six awards, including for best animation film, at the African International Film Festival in Nigeria the following year.

His team, which has grown over the last few years to 10 people, works from a small dark studio sandwiched between cubicles of other startups in a makeshift innovation village built from repurposed shipping containers.

African content is gaining popularity globally thanks to growing commissions for series and short films by streaming services like Netflix and Multichoice's Showmax.

In Africa, however, foreign content still dominates and Malinga said that the Disney anthology was an opportunity to combat stereotypes and bring African consumers more content that features people who are like them.

As Malinga's studio brand and talent pool grows, he said, they are venturing into gaming and also exploring opportunities in virtual and augmented reality.

His dream, he said, is to bring on the world stage African film and animation, to replicate the success of other African industries.

"Afro music has started going around the world... we have some of our comedians going around and I am like, why not animation too, why not film?" Malinga said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us