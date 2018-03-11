WORLD
NewsFeed: Trump to meet Kim Jong-un, former FARC member stand for elections in Colombia
On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On March 9, 2018: - US President Trump agrees to meet North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, but how did the Korea was divided into North and South in the first place? - Former FARC rebels in Colombia stand as candidates in the general elections for the first time but their candidacy met with public backlash - Are immigrants being unfairly targeted in Denmark?
March 11, 2018
