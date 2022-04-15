Some 350 more historical artefacts excavated from Türkiye's Kultepe archaeological site are set to go on display in museums.

The move comes as part of a conservation and dialogue program between Türkiye and the EU, the head of the excavation team said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Fikri Kulakoglu, a professor from the Ankara University and head of the excavation team, said “A total of 350 artefacts waiting in warehouses will take their place in museums.”

The excavation work has been continuing in the area for about 75 years.

Most of the artefacts unearthed from the site are preserved in museums in the capital Ankara and Kayseri province.

Cultural hub

Kultepe, the capital of the ancient Kingdom of Kanesh, is located 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Türkiye's central Kayseri province at the foothills of Mount Erciyes.

According to UNESCO, "scientific archaeological excavations at the site have uncovered a series of highly important monumental administrative structures as well as private dwellings."

Some 23,500 cuneiform tablets, the "largest body of private texts in the ancient Near East", have been recovered from the site, and consist of "the first written documents of Anatolia, marking the beginning of Anatolian history."

Kultepe was accepted into the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage in 2014.

