US President approves tariffs on metal imports | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has signed into law his controversial import tariffs of up to 25% on metal imports. But he says he's prepared to make exceptions. In response, some trade partners have dropped threats of retaliation, and stepped up efforts to prove their support for the world's biggest economy. Mobin Nasir reports. For more we are joined by TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris, and Maurizio Zanardi, Professor of International Economics at Lancaster from Lancaster in the UK.
March 13, 2018
