March 13, 2018
Russian Politics: Putin stays tough on Europe ahead of March vote
Russian President Vladimir Putin may be a popular figure at home, but he's a polarizing personality who's set Europe against Russia over the annexation of Crimea and his intervention in Ukraine. When Russians go to the polls on the 18th of March, there's little doubt Putin will be re-elected as president. Dana Lewis has more on what that means for Russian- European relations.
