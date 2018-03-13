CULTURE
Heritage of the Earth in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase
People's lives nine thousand years ago, was without a doubt drastically different to ours today in terms of their daily routines. But as archeologists continue to unearth clues from past civilizations, it is becoming more and more apparent that many of the items and tools they used weren't very dissimilar to those we use today. Istanbul's Rezan Has Museum has created a show illustrating that very idea, when it comes to the daily lives of people in Ancient Anatolia. The exhibition entitled, “Heritage of the Earth”, includes artifacts from the Neolithic Era to the Seljukian period.
March 13, 2018
