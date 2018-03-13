Will Trump back off the Yemen war?

US Senators say both Presidents Obama and Trump were never authorised to send troops to Yemen for more than 30 days. They’re not trying to put an end to their military’s operation there. Could Saudi Arabia lose its biggest ally in the Yemen war? Guests Gerald M Feierstein, former US ambassador to Yemen Phyllis Bennis, director of the New Internationalism Project Afrah Nasser, editor and chief of the Saana Review