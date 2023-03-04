In early February, quakes in Turkiye shook 11 provinces in the country and also its neighbouring Syria.

A Syrian boy who survived told rescue workers he wanted to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, and his wish was fulfilled when he met his idol on Friday after being invited to watch his club Al Nassr play in Saudi Arabia.

Nabil Saeed made the request to rescue workers in Syria in a video shared on social media last month following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on February 6.

More than 50,000 people have died as a result of the quake. The death toll in Syria is more than 5,900, authorities said.

Saeed, wreathed in smiles, met the Portuguese forward briefly before the match, giving him a high-five and a big hug.

'I thought it was a dream'

"When I saw Ronaldo, I thought it was a dream. I didn't believe myself. When this dream would end, I didn't know. I pray to God that it will not be a dream," Saeed told Reuters news agency.

Saeed cheered on Ronaldo and Al Nassr as they beat Al Batin 3-1 in Riyadh and remained two points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

"I wish everyone could see Ronaldo. He is a very nice person," Saeed said.