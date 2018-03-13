March 13, 2018
Turkey's Antarctic Mission: Expedition is set to depart from southern Chile
Turkey's biggest ever Antarctic Expedition is set to depart from Southern Chile. More than 20 scientists from across Turkey will be taking part in the 6 week long expedition. Scientists will be crossing the notorious Drake Passage - one of the most treacherous stretches of water in the world. Alican Ayanlar is with them.
