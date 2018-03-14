March 14, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Trump Presidency: Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
US President Donald Trump has sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and named CIA Director Mike Pompeo as his replacement. The president made the announcement via Twitter. The CIA's number two, Gina Haspel, has been nominated as its new director. Trump acknowledged he and Tillerson had several key policy differences. Harry Horton reports from Washington.
The Trump Presidency: Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Explore