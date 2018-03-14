March 14, 2018
WORLD
Turkey's Border Mission: Jinderes in rubble after YPG pushed out
Last week, the Turkish military, along with the Free Syrian Army, cleared one of the largest towns in the northern Syrian region of Afrin of the YPG. On Tuesday, TRT World was the first international news channel allowed to enter Jinderes since the group was pushed out. Our correspondent Shamim Chowdhury sent this report from the center of the town.
