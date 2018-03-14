Picasso 1932: Love, Fame, Tragedy in London | Exhibitions | Showcase

45 years after his death London's Tate Modern celebrates Picasso's 'year of wonder' with the exhibition Picasso 1932: Love, Fame, Tragedy. Visitors are invited to explore his experimental works on a month-by-month journey through 1932. His personal life is widely studied in the exhibition. In the middle of the gallery his Blue period shows his pride in his family with portraits of his son and his wife: Olga and Paulo Picasso. The same year also witnessed a secret love affair between Picasso and his model and mother of his daughter Marie-Therese Walter.