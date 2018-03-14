March 14, 2018
Bangkok's blind buskers | Music | Showcase
Often found in some of the city's busiest spots, many of Bangkok's blind singers hail from poor and rural provinces, and have found their way to the city in search of work. Now able to register with the authorities and perform on the streets legally, the number of street troubadours are growing as is their level of talent, with some of the younger musicians managing to pump out compelling pop hits.
