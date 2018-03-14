March 14, 2018
Why did Trump pick Mike Pompeo to replace Rex Tillerson?
US President Donald Trump publicly announced on Twitter that he is replacing Rex Tillerson as the US Secretary of State and nominating CIA director Mike Pompeo for the position. This comes at a time when the US faces enormous diplomatic challenges in North Korea, Iran, Iraq and Syria. Is Pompeo the right man for the job? Guest Mark Kimmitt, retired US Army brigadier general
