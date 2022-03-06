POLITICS
LeBron James drops season-high 56 points to help Lakers beat Warriors
James delivered his highest single-game points tally since joining the Lakers, leading his team to a 124-116 win against the Golden State Warriors.
James had his third-most points in a regular season game, finishing with at least 50 for the 13th time. / Reuters
March 6, 2022

LeBron James has capped a season-best, 56-point performance with a dunk during a late 8-0 run as the Los Angeles Lakers survived a frantic finish to outlast the visiting Golden State Warriors 124-116.

The points on Saturday were the most James has scored as a member of the Lakers, while his 50-point game was the 13th of his career.

His previous high since joining Los Angeles had been 51 points at Miami in 2018.

James' career-high is 61 points for Miami against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014.

The Lakers won the game at the foul line, finishing 18 for 21. Meanwhile, the Warriors missed 10 of their 19 tries.

READ MORE: LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's combined points record

Third-highest scoring game

Despite James' brilliance, the Lakers had found themselves down 112-111 after a Jonathan Kuminga dunk with 3:47 to go.

Carmelo Anthony put the hosts on top for good on a three-point play 18 seconds later, after which Malik Monk drilled a 3-pointer and James turned a Monk steal into a dunk that opened a 119-112 advantage with just 2:10 remaining.

Seeking to end a season-worst, three-game losing streak, the Warriors hung within 119-116 on a Stephen Curry layup with 1:06 to go.

They potentially had a chance to draw even after Russell Westbrook misfired on a jumper with 45.2 seconds left.

But Golden State failed to secure the rebound, Austin Reaves grabbed the board and Anthony bombed in a 3-pointer with 34.3 seconds remaining, securing the win.

In matching the third-highest scoring game of his career, James shot 19-for-31 from the field and 6-for-11 on 3-pointers.

He was even hot at the free-throw line, finishing 12-for-13, and also found time for a game-high-tying 10 rebounds.

READ MORE: NBA suspends LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart after on-court brawl

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
