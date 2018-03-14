CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Picasso, Loving Pablo and the return of Jessica Jones | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase we take a walk through a year in the life of painter Pablo Picasso and ask art critic and writer Fisun Guner whether curators have exhausted formats of showcasing the artist’s work and what elements separate this exhibition from others. Guner covers contemporary, modern and medieval art for outlets including The Guardian, BBC Culture and The Spectator. We head to the streets of Bangkok to talk to blind singers that are breaking the city’s sound barrier and later to Havana to see how a Cuban artist is using neon lights to aid the city’s nostalgic revival. Later, we visit a retrospective on display in Paris featuring work by the only American artist in the Impressionist movement, Mary Cassatt and in television and cinema news, we take a look at the importance of Netflix's anti-superhero series Jessica Jones with film critic Titus Techera and look at 'Loving Pablo', the latest version of the life and times of Pablo Escobar to hit the big screen.
Picasso, Loving Pablo and the return of Jessica Jones | Full Episode | Showcase
March 14, 2018
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us