CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Burberry returns to live fashion shows after two years
The British luxury label returned to live fashion shows after two years of pandemic-induced absence on with Italy's Riccardo Tisci taking over a church in central London.
Burberry returns to live fashion shows after two years
The brand's classic check print in camel, red and black appeared on pleated dresses and skirts, while Tisci used Burberry's equestrian knight design and oak leaf crest as prints or embellishments. / Reuters
March 12, 2022

British luxury label Burberry has returned to the London catwalk with its first in-person fashion show in two years, presenting menswear and womenswear collections that celebrated British culture. 

Following digital presentations in past seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci said on Friday he mixed different vibes for the autumn/winter 2022 lines, playing with the brand's classic camel trench looks.

"It was important for me to explore what it means to belong, how our roots influence our identity and how the power of community and togetherness is what truly brings meaning to the world," he said in a statement, also paying homage to London.

"The collection embodies an intangible essence that is Britishness, a unique fusion of honouring the beauty of the past, whilst also remaining focused on the future with thankfulness, hope and love."

READ MORE: Catwalk shows to return for London Fashion Week

Models wore trench coats with chain details, country-style outerwear, bodysuits, detailed checked skirts and twin sets paired with tight high platform boots. 

The brand's classic check print in camel, red and black appeared on pleated dresses and skirts, while Tisci usedBurberry's equestrian knight design and oak leaf crest as prints or embellishments.

For the evening, he reimagined a trench coat as a strapless gown, offered frocks trimmed with feathers and black velvet shirts worn with long skirts and tuxedo jackets. Shiny metallics decorated some designs.

READ MORE:Burberry to stop using fur and burning unsold goods

Menswear featured puffer, aviator and tailored jackets, high-waisted trousers with corset-like laces, rugby shirts and jumpers with embellishments.

Some outfits had off-the-shoulder panels - in faux-fur, shearling or rib-knit. Accessories included baseball caps.

Explore
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us