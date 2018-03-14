March 14, 2018
The War in Syria: Hundreds evacuated from eastern Ghouta
Rescue groups are moving fast in Syria after a humanitarian corridor was opened in the besieged rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta. The UN says civilians who needed medical treatment have been taken to hospital in Damascus, while others have been sent to temporary shelters. But Melinda Nucifora reports, for others its now a race to make it out alive.
