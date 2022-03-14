POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Tom Brady un-retires to play 23rd season in NFL
Two months after announcing his retirement, superstar Brady says he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.
Tom Brady un-retires to play 23rd season in NFL
Brady says he wants at least one more chance at a championship. / AFP
March 14, 2022

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has said he has changed his mind about retirement and will return to the NFL next season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady won six titles in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, moved the Bucs in 2020 and led them to a championship. But Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs and he had announced his retirement last month.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady said on Sunday in an Instagram posting.

"That time will come. But it's not now.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, says he wants at least one more chance at a championship.

"I love my teammates and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business."

READ MORE:NFL legend Tom Brady retires

Fans react with jubilation

Brady had cited his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children when he decided to walk away from the game on February 1.

He changed his mind about staying home a day after attending the Manchester United match against Tottenham Hotspur.

His reversal sent shock waves throughout the sports world, and his teammates and Buccaneers fans reacted with jubilation.

Brady’s decision comes right before the NFL free agency period begins.

The Bucs have several key players set to hit the open market: running back Leonard Fournette, cornerback Carton Davis, safety Jordan Whitehead, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Gronkowski and others.

Tampa’s odds for winning the Super Bowl went from 25:1 to 7 1/2:1, tied with Green Bay for second-best behind Buffalo at 7:1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

READ MORE:Tom Brady's 'Holy Grail' rookie card sells for record $2.25M

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us