Newsfeed - Stephen Hawking passes away

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On March 14, 2018: - Stephen Hawking passed away but his legacy in pop culture lives on - Beyonce and Jay Z use African imagery all the time, but are not playing in Africa. Why? - Taxi drivers in Istanbul want Uber banned, but what do Istanbulites want?