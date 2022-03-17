POLITICS
4 MIN READ
BBC apologises, pays substantial amount to Diana's aide over 1995 interview
Patrick Jephson, who aided Princess Diana from 1988 to 1996, has reportedly maintained Martin Bashir "seduced and betrayed" her into agreeing to the 1995 interview, which sent shockwaves through the royal family.
BBC apologises, pays substantial amount to Diana's aide over 1995 interview
The BBC and Commander Patrick Jephson have reached a settlement. / AP
March 17, 2022

The BBC has paid a "substantial sum" and apologised to Princess Diana's former private secretary over a bombshell 1995 interview found to have been obtained using deception.

An independent report by senior judge John Dyson last year concluded interviewer Martin Bashir tricked Diana's brother into helping to arrange the interview, in which she spoke candidly about her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

"The BBC and Commander Patrick Jephson have reached a settlement following publication of the Dyson report," the BBC said in a statement on Thursday.

Jephson, who aided Diana from 1988 to 1996, reportedly said Bashir "seduced and betrayed" her into agreeing to the interview, which sent shockwaves through the royal family.

"The BBC accepts and acknowledges that serious harm was caused to Commander Jephson as a result of the circumstances in which the 1995 interview ... was obtained," the broadcaster said.

Dyson concluded that Bashir commissioned fake bank statements that falsely suggested some of Diana's closest aides were being paid by the security services to keep tabs on her.

He then showed them to Charles Spencer in a successful bid to earn their trust and land the sensational sit-down, in which Diana admitted adultery with a former army officer, James Hewitt, and detailed Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

"There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Diana famously told Bashir in the programme, which was watched by a UK audience of nearly 23 million people.

The BBC "apologises unreservedly to Commander Jephson for the harm caused to him", has paid his legal costs and "a substantial sum in damages".

The broadcaster said Jephson intends to donate the damages to charity.

READ MORE:Probe finds BBC reporter tricked Princess Diana into explosive interview

'Woeful incompetence'

Questions had long been asked about how Bashir convinced Diana to talk on the flagship "Panorama" programme in November 1995, which won a string of television awards.

Bashir, now 59, was little-known at the time but afterwards enjoyed a high-profile career on US television networks, and interviewed stars such as Michael Jackson.

He returned to work for the corporation as religion editor until he stepped down in May, citing ill health, just hours before Dyson's report was submitted to BBC bosses.

Diana's eldest son Prince William said after the report was published that the interview had made "a major contribution" to the demise of his parents' relationship.

He also accused the BBC of "woeful incompetence" in uncovering the truth, which had "contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation" in her final years.

In his own release, William's younger brother Harry said the report was "the first step towards justice and truth" but the deceptive practices exposed were still widespread today - and had played a part in his mother's death.

"The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life," he added.

Bashir apologised to William and Harry but said claims linking his actions to her death were "unreasonable".

READ MORE:BBC journalist apologises over Diana interview

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us