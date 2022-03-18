CULTURE
Prized copy of first-ever Marvel comic book fetches $2.4 million at auction
The very well-preserved “pay copy” is especially sought-after because it bears the publisher's handwritten notes recording how much each writer and artist was paid.
The book launched what became the Marvel universe of comics, movies, TV shows, and video games. / AP
March 18, 2022

A particularly prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book has fetched more than $2.4 million in an online auction.

New York-based auctioneer ComicConnect sold the book on Thursday night for a bit under $2,427,800.

Known as the Marvel Comics #1 “pay copy,” it's “arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting,” said auctioneer and chief operating officer Vincent Zurzolo on Friday.

The buyer's name has not been disclosed. He is “an extremely passionate comic book collector and investor” who also collects other items, Zurzolo said.

Published in 1939, Marvel Comics #1 introduced characters including Sub-Mariner and the original Human Torch, a precursor of the character of the same name that was later a member of Marvel's Fantastic Four. 

The book launched what became the Marvel universe of comics, movies, TV shows, and video games.

Handwritten notes

The very well-preserved “pay copy” is especially sought-after because it bears the publisher's handwritten notes recording how much each writer and artist was paid.

“It's an incredibly important look into the world and behind the scenes of the creation” of a comics powerhouse, Zurzolo said.

The Marvel universe would eventually include such characters as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, the Avengers, Iron Man, Daredevil and the Hulk, often known on-screen as the Incredible Hulk.

“Without this comic book being made, who knows? Maybe none of that happens,” Zurzolo said. “Maybe the name ‘Marvel Comics’ resonated so much with people, in some way, that that’s what helped to birth all these other things.”

