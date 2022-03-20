POLITICS
LeBron James moves up to 2nd on All-Time Scoring list in NBA
The 37-year-old superstar who holds the NBA's outright scoring record for regular season and playoff games surpassed Karl Malone's regular season tally of 36,928.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) waves to the crowed after becoming the second all time scoreing list NBA history during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. / Reuters
March 20, 2022

LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA’s career scoring list, surpassing Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Washington.

James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead. He entered the game on Saturday night 19 points behind Malone’s total of 36,928. After a six-point first quarter, James went on a scoring binge in the second that included a dunk and three 3-pointers.

The last of those 3s brought him even with Malone. Then he made a layup off a backdoor cut with 5:20 left in the quarter to move ahead.

Moments later, as Washington's Tomas Satoransky prepared to shoot free throws, James' accomplishment was put up on the video screen, and the crowd in Washington gave him a standing ovation. James acknowledged the cheers with a wave of his hand and exchanged a hug with Washington's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a former teammate.

James then checked out of the game and received congratulations from teammates on the sideline.

Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his career. James has a chance to break that record next season if he’s healthy enough.

James passed Malone in the same building where Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals moved past Jaromir Jagr and into third place on the NHL’s career list in goals earlier in the week.

SOURCE:AP
