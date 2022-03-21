Engin Altan Duzyatan, the main character in the Turkish TV series "Resurrection Ertugrul (Dirilis Ertugrul)", has won the "best actor" award from a UK-based magazine.

The British life magazine SleekAsian organised an honorary dinner on Sunday for the Ertugrul star, presenting him with the "best actor" award in a ceremony held by Pakistani-British society at the Royal Regency Hall in the capital London.

Duzyatan expressed his satisfaction with the interest shown, saying: "It was really enjoyable. They prepared a nice organisation."

Qurban Hussain and Wajid Khan from the British Parliament's House of Lords, the opposition Labor Party's Imran Hussain, former member of the European Parliament Sajjad Karim and Türkiye's Consul General in London Bekir Utku Atahan also attended the dinner.

The producer of the series, Kemal Tekden, was awarded the "best producer" award, while RGB production, owned by producer Umit Sonmez, was given the "organisation" award.

Often described as the Turkish Game of Thrones, the series is woven around 13th century Anatolia and tells the story prior to the establishment of the Ottoman Empire.

It illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, father of the Ottoman Empire's founder.

